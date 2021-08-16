Opportunity knocks for Bulls' Dosunmu, Domercant

Henry Domercant was a Windy City Bulls assistant for two years, and joined the Bulls last year as a player development coordinator. COURTESY OF WINDY CITY BULLS

Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu, here playing against San Antonio last week, had 26 points Sunday night in a summer league loss to Memphis. Associated Press

The Bulls latest summer performance was a game filled with new opportunities.

Patrick Williams didn't play because there was no need after a good performance in the first three games. Guard Devon Dotson sat out with a sprained ankle.

So that put the ball in the hands of rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu more often and he delivered 26 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, hitting 11 of 21 shots in a loss to Memphis late Sunday night.

"This is one of my first games being able to operate in pick-and-rolls," Dosunmu said after the game. "I just wanted to showcase what I can do and how I'm going to continue to work hard to get better at that."

Dosumnu, chosen by the Bulls with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round, had a few quiet games to begin summer league. Playing mostly off the ball with Dotson at point, the former Illini star scored 2 points against Minnesota and 6 against New Orleans. He did have 4 steals in the Bulls' lone victory against San Antonio.

"No matter how well I play or how poorly I play, I try to get better each game," he said. "Never get too high, never get too low. Each game, each quarter, I'm trying to continue to progress."

Center Marko Simonovic, the Bulls' second-round pick in 2020, also had his best game Sunday, finishing with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Williams averaged 21 points and 9.7 rebounds in three games.

Another change was on the bench. Damian Cotter stepped aside and Naperville North grad Henry Domercant served as head coach Sunday. It appeared to be for no other reason than to give Domercant more experience.

"You could say this is my (head coaching) debut. Maybe a fifth-grade summer camp game," he said. "I wish the outcome would have been a little better for us, but grateful for the opportunity."

After a long, successful career overseas, Domercant spent two years as a Windy City Bulls assistant, then joined the NBA squad last year as a player development coordinator. When summer league ends, he'll be back at the Advocate Center, helping guys like Williams, Dosunmu and Simonovic improve their skills.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity," Domercant said. "I love this game and any way I can be a part of it I count it a blessing."

The Bulls have one more summer league game late Monday night against Charlotte. Boston and Sacramento will play for the summer league title Tuesday.

@McGrawDHSports