Field of Dreams game: What you need to know about tonight's matchup

"Field of Dreams" game between the White Sox and New York Yankees takes place tonight near the site of the movie in Dyersville, Iowa. The game was postponed from last year due to the pandemic. Scot Gregor | Staff Photographer

The diamond is built, and now they will come -- José Abreu, Aaron Judge and all, to Iowa.

More than three decades after "Field of Dreams" became a hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real big league ball.

The White Sox face the New York Yankees in tiny Dyersville, next to the actual site used in the 1989 film. Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan starred in the movie -- Giancarlo Stanton and Eloy Jiménez will be the stars on this evening.

A crowd of about 8,000 is expected, a year after the pandemic postponed the original plans to play at the specially built field.

This has been an especially hot and dry summer in that part of the Midwest, so an irrigation system was installed to keep the corn in good shape -- between 10 and 12 feet high.

What time does it start and how can I watch?

Fox is televising the game with the first pitch scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m.

What's the deal with tickets?

A lottery was held for people with Iowa ZIP codes to get tickets. Some tickets are available on the secondary market, but it will cost you a lot more than the $20 James Earl Jones quotes in the movie. The cheapest ticket on StubHub is going for $1,200.

Pitching matchup

Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA) will take the mound in Iowa against New York's Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45). Carlos Rodon was scheduled to start, but he was placed on the injured list Wednesday with shoulder fatigue.

What happens to the stadium after the game?

The temporary stadium, with dimensions matching old Comiskey Park, will be dismantled after the game. The original field is still there and you can visit year-round.