Can't script it any better as Anderson walk off wins 'Field of Dreams' game for Sox

In Thursday night's "Field of Dreams" game, Tim Anderson's 2-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the White Sox to a thrilling 9-8 win over the Yankees in Iowa.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The "Field of Dreams" game was just that for the White Sox Thursday night through the first eight innings of play.

Then, it became a nightmare.

Tim Anderson turned it back into a dream win, and the 9-8 decision over the Yankees won't soon be forgotten.

"A good team got us," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

After Liam Hendriks blew a 7-4 lead in the top of the ninth by giving up a pair of 2-run homers, Anderson walked it off with a 2-run shot in the bottom of the inning off Zack Britton.

"To be able to make a memory like this is definitely going to leave a mark," Anderson said. "As soon as I made contact, it was over. I'm thankful for that moment. One of the best moments of my career, for sure."

Balls were flying into the cornfields all night, with Anderson, Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala going deep for the Sox. Aaron Judge homered twice for the Yankees, along with Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton.

"It was awesome," Boone said of the game. "I'm sure everyone enjoyed it. It was obviously a special game. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way."

Anderson is to blame for that, not that he's apologizing.

"He certainly likes playing in this kind of environment," Boone said. "He obviously hurt us tonight."

Anderson homered into the right field corn to end it, shaking his hands as he began rounding the bases before being mobbed at the plate and also greeted with some impressive fireworks.

"I still can't believe it," Jimenez said. "That was amazing. I've said it before, we never give up."

Before the game, Hendriks jokingly said he didn't want to (stink) and give up the first major-league home run ever hit in Iowa.

Hendriks was good on the latter wish, but not on the first.

Instead of shutting the door on New York, he gave up 2-run homers to Judge and Stanton.

Anderson got Hendriks off the hook, and it was another big night for Jimenez.

The beaming smile is always present, but the first four months of the season were pretty much a nightmare for Jimenez.

While the White Sox were running aware from a subpar pack in the AL Central, Jimenez was back in Arizona rehabbing a ruptured pectoral tendon injury.

The 24-year-old left fielder returned to the Sox on July 26 and has been living the dream ever since.

There was the 3-run homer at Kansas City the day after he came off the injured list that rallied the White Sox to a 5-3 win.

The consecutive 2 home run, 5 RBI games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Against the Yankees, Jimenez came up big again in the third inning. His 3-run homer gave the White Sox a 5-3 lead.

Lance Lynn started for the Sox and pitched 5 innings, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits.

Michael Kopech, Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel combined for 3 innings of scoreless relief before New York pounced on Hendriks in the ninth.