With Tagovailoa in town, it's hard not to compare young QBs

The Bears' joint practices with the Miami Dolphins were off to a rocky start thanks to a weather delay Wednesday at Halas Hall. The teams had only just finished warming up when the lightning beacons blared and everyone took cover inside.

The delay lasted approximately an hour. Both teams returned to practice briefly inside the Walter Payton Center before moving back outside.

The Bears and Dolphins scheduled these joint practices ahead of Saturday's preseason game at Soldier Field. For the players, it was a chance to go up against someone other than their own teammates in practice.

It was also a chance for the Bears to have a look at another young quarterback in the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins' second-year pro quarterback is a perfect example of how a QB's rookie season doesn't always go to plan.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores named Tagovailoa the starter in Week 8 after the team's bye week, despite veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick playing fairly well through the first six games. Things didn't progress well for Tagovailoa, who wound up benched for Fitzpatrick in Week 16. The Dolphins are hoping Tagovailoa will take a big step forward in 2021.

Tagovailoa and Fields have never faced one another. Their teams did in the 2018 SEC Championship game, but Fields was stuck on the bench his freshman season at Georgia. They shared a brief hug and said hello near midfield as practice resumed following the weather delay.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said they can absolutely learn from one another.

"(Tagovailoa is) going through an interesting dynamic down there with Fitzy last year and now he's the guy," Nagy said. "I'm sure, behind the scenes, they ask a lot of questions. Now that they're out here, in person, they can really get to see each other, too. These guys will be all watching each other."

Nagy said the Bears have talked through plenty of scenarios with Fields as the regular season approaches. He said he doesn't see Tagovailoa's rookie season as a warning because every situation is different.

"There's a bunch of different experiences for these quarterbacks," Nagy said. "A lot of different levels of where they're at, when they're ready, when they're not ready. Where's the team at? And so we try to use them all."

Practice report: Tagovailoa found some success in 7-on-7 against the Bears' defense, but things changed dramatically in 11-on-11 when the offensive and defensive lines were involved. The Bears' defensive front looked impressive against the Dolphins' offense. Linebacker Khalil Mack and company made life difficult for Tagovailoa.

The Bears' offensive highlight of the day was a deep touchdown pass from Fields to Jon'Vea Johnson, a third-year pro who signed with the Bears in July. Fields hit a wide open Johnson on a toss from midfield. Both Fields and veteran Andy Dalton threw 1 interception in 11-on-11.

There was one minor scuffle during practice. Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns took exception to a hard hit from Bears defensive back Teez Tabor. The two sides had a jawing match, but it was broken up before it progressed any further.

Injury update: The Bears remain battered by injuries. Offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons (concussion) returned to practice. Receiver Allen Robinson was present but didn't participate Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Left tackle Teven Jenkins (back) remains out and has yet to practice. Same for right tackle Germain Ifedi (hip).

Safety Tashaun Gipson (groin), lineman James Daniels (quad), inside linebacker Josh Woods (quad), tackle Larry Borom (concussion), tight end J.P. Holtz (quad), receiver Thomas Ives (leg), inside linebacker Roquan Smith (groin), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) all sat out practice Wednesday.