Sox lefty Rodon goes on injured list, will miss 'Field of Dreams' start

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon will not start Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the Yankees in Iowa after being placed on the 10-day injured list. Associated Press

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon will not start in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game after the team placed him on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left shoulder fatigue.

The White Sox made the announcement before today's series finale at Minnesota.

The Rodon move is retroactive to Sunday.

The team recalled pitcher Matt Foster from Class AAA Charlotte, and sent catcher Yasmani Grandal to Class AA Birmingham on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

Rodon, 28, is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA, 160 strikeouts and a .189 (75-397) opponents average over 19 starts this season. Among American League pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched, he ranks first in strikeouts per 9 innings, WHIP (0.96), opponents average and second in ERA.

Lance Lynn will start Thursday's game against the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa.

Foster, 26, is 0-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 14 strikeouts over seven appearances with Charlotte. He also has gone 2-1 with a 5.64 ERA, one save, two holds and 33 strikeouts in 29 relief appearances over three stints with the Sox in 2021.

Grandal, 32, has been on the 10-day injured list since July 6 with a torn left knee tendon.