Rodon, La Russa to miss 'Field of Dreams' game

Scheduled to start the "Field of Dreams" game for the White Sox Thursday night, Carlos Rodon is out after landing on the injured list with shoulder fatigue. Sox manager Tony La Russa will also miss the game to attend a family funeral.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- As they prepare to play one of the most anticipated major-league games in recent memory, the White Sox will be without two key members when they square off against the Yankees Thursday night.

Carlos Rodon was scheduled to start for the Sox in the "Field of Dreams" game, but the left-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue Wednesday.

Manager Tony La Russa will miss the game to attend the funeral of his sister's husband. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will take his place.

Rodon had shoulder surgery in 2017 and Tommy John surgery in 2019. Finally healthy over the first four-plus months of this season, he's gone 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts.

"Yesterday, Carlos came in with some arm soreness," La Russa told reporters before the Sox lost to the Twins 1-0 Wednesday. "The reality is that pitchers' arms get sore. It's a very, extremely violent, sometimes, way to make a living. You treat the soreness and when it gets to a point where you think, 'Hey, let's be careful,' that's where we are.

"He's going to rest, get treatment. We're hoping it's just a short break, that he'll be back sooner than later."

Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA) was scheduled to start for the White Sox Wednesday. He was moved back a day and will take the mound in Iowa against New York's Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45).

"Should be fun," Lynn said. "Whenever you play the Yankees, no matter where you're at, it's going to be a fun game. So just do whatever I've got to do, get there and see what the field's all about and then go get ready to pitch."

Many White Sox players are too young to be familiar with the "Field of Dreams" movie.

Lynn, a 34-year-old Indianapolis native, is a big fan of the film.

"Being a Midwest kid, that was kind of a cool movie growing up," he said. "Half the team we have here is probably too young to realize what the movie was. So for us older guys, it probably has a little bit more meaning to be a part of something like this, especially when that movie growing up was one of the ones you watched as a baseball movie.

"Should be fun. Whenever you're playing the Yankees anywhere, and then doing it in a place like this, it should be an interesting and a fun night."