To clear a spot for Robert, Sox option Sheets to Class AAA Charlotte

Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets watches his walkoff three-run home run to defeat the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Monday, July 19, 2021, in Chicago.

Luis Robert returned to the White Sox Monday, two weeks after Eloy Jimenez was activated following a lengthy stay on the injured list.

Jake Burger was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte to clear a roster spot for Jimenez, and Gavin Sheets was sent to Triple-A to make room for Robert.

"These last five weeks have been incredible, but this is just the beginning of the journey," Sheets wrote on Twitter. "More fun still to come in the near future."

Joining the Sox from Charlotte on June 29, Sheets played in 29 games and hit .225/.293/.483 with 6 home runs and 16 RBI.

Splitting time between right field, designated hitter and first base, Sheets cooled off at the plate after a promising start and wasn't playing much the past few weeks.

"Sheets has really been impressive, but can we give him enough at-bats to feel like he's on the right track and not regressing?" manager Tony La Russa asked last week. "That's really going to be the key."

To open a spot on the 40-man roster, the White Sox released Luis Gonzalez.

The outfielder, who was 2-for-8 in six games with the Sox the season, injured his right shoulder trying to make a diving catch with Charlotte. Gonzalez is scheduled to have season-ending surgery next week.