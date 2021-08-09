Lopez thriving in new relief role with White Sox

Reynaldo Lopez didn't have much success as a starter for the White Sox the past two seasons, going a combined 11-18 with a 5.52 ERA.

After joining the Sox's bullpen on July 16 from Class AAA Charlotte, Lopez has been thriving as a reliever.

In 8 games, the 27-year-old righty has a 1.29 ERA and a .146 opponents batting average.

Lopez, who also has made 1 spot start, joined the White Sox's bullpen when Evan Marshall went down with an arm injury.

"Marshall was so important to us and Lopez has jumped in and been able to do a lot of what Marshall could do," manager Tony La Russa said. "Pitch in the middle of an inning, pitch to a righty or lefty, he's got a nice array of pitches and he's got length."