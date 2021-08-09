Jimenez has historic night at plate in White Sox's romp over Twins

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) scores on his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Beau Burrows in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Back in the White Sox's lineup for the first time in more than three months Monday night, center fielder Luis Robert was fired up for a multitude of reasons.

"I feel excited," he said through a translator. "I feel like it's my first day in the majors."

Rejoining a team that is running away in the AL Central and a lock to make the playoffs is another plus.

"It's good to be on a team that is in this position, and I just feel happy to be here," said Robert, who tore his right hip flexor in a May 2 game against the Cleveland Indians.

Playing with close friend Eloy Jimenez again is an added bonus. Jimenez was injured late in spring training and he returned to the Sox in late July.

"That's one of the things I've been missing the most this season, just to play along with him and to have him there," Robert said. "It's going to be like a dream come true."

In the White Sox's 11-1 win over Minnesota at Target Field, Jimenez had his second straight dream game at the plate, starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was brilliant, and Robert was 2-for-5 in his first game back.

After hitting 2 homers and driving in 5 runs in Sunday night's 9-3 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Jimenez hit 2 more homers vs. the Twins while knocking in another 5 runs.

The 24-year-old slugger is the first player in Sox history to have consecutive games with 2 or more home runs and 5 or more RBI.

"I feel really good," Jimenez said. "I was sad when I couldn't play with the team. Now that I'm here, it feels really good."

Facing the minimum 21 hitters through seven innings, Giolito wound up going 8 scoreless innings. He allowed 1 run on 2 hits and had 8 strikeouts and no walks.

"Just having a little anger behind each pitch," Giolito said. "It's controlled anger and that helps bring the focus level up."

Before Miguel Sano homered in the eighth, Luis Arraez had the lone hits for the Twins, a leadoff single in the fifth inning off Giolito's calf.

Robert is likely to be eased back in as he returns from a serious injury. He tested the hip Monday making a diving catch in center and advancing to second base when Sano dropped his popup for an error behind first base.

"Honestly, I'm feeling good," Robert said. "Obviously, I'm not at 100 percent. But the percentage I am right now, I feel I can do a good job, I can help the team and I still can perform at a high level.

"I won't lie, I'm going to see if I have fear in my mind, but that's going to fade out with the days and the games. Physically I feel good about playing every day or having some days of rest. I don't know what the plan is, but I feel good and I'm ready to play every day."