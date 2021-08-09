Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray diagnosed with cancer

Blackhawks radio color analyst Troy Murray announced Monday he has cancer.

"I want to let everyone know of the challenge that I'm currently facing. I have been diagnosed with cancer," Murray, 59, said in a statement released by the team.

"With the love and support of my family, friends, the Wirtz family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization and WGN radio I'm confident that together, we will beat this. I look forward to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we fight this challenge."

The news release did not indicate the type of cancer Murry is fighting.

"Troy Murray has the full support of the Chicago Blackhawks organization as he begins his treatments," Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement.

"He was a tough player on the ice and is as passionate as they come in the broadcast booth. We know he will fight cancer with the same vigor that has endeared himself to so many. The entire Blackhawks family will be right beside Troy, offering whatever support and care that he, his wife, Konnie, and his children, Blake, Julia and Phoebe need, every step of the way. At this time, we ask to respect the privacy of Troy and his family and to keep them all in our thoughts."