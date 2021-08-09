Benetti recovering from break-through positive COVID test
Updated 8/9/2021 9:23 PM
The White Sox announced TV broadcaster Jason Benetti is going to miss some time after a break-through positive test for COVID-19.
Benetti was expected back in the Sox's booth after announcing Olympics baseball for NBC.
"I'm mildly symptomatic and plan to be back soon," Benetti said on Twitter.
Mike Monaco is filling in for Benetti alongside analyst Steve Stone.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.