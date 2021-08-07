Rested Rodon, White Sox overpower Cubs

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon delivers a pitch during the first inning Saturday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Carlos Rodon was obviously refreshed Saturday, and he was back on the attack.

Facing a Cubs lineup that's not even close to being as potent as it was before Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez were traded, Rodon still was impressive following an eight-day layoff for needed rest.

"Yeah, it was nice to get a few more days extra and show up today, the velocity was there," Rodon said after the White Sox beat the Cubs 4-0 at steamy Wrigley Field. "It was good. The arm felt better with the little extra rest like we planned on. It just worked out."

Limited to a combined 42⅓ innings the last two seasons as he came back from elbow and shoulder surgeries, Rodon was a huge surprise in the first half, going 7-3 with a 2.31 ERA over 89⅔ innings and getting an invite to the All-Star Game.

In his last two starts before taking the mound against the Cubs Rodon gave up 8 runs in 8 innings, so the Sox wisely hit the pause button.

It paid off, as the 28-year-old lefty had his usual zip on the high fastball and a biting slider.

In 5-plus innings, Rodon had 11 strikeouts and allowed only 2 hits and 2 walks.

"It feels very good to play behind him," said new second baseman Cesar Hernandez. "It wasn't comfortable for me when I had to face him when I was in Cleveland. I can tell you it was kind of a nightmare. Now that I have a chance to play behind him, it's good because you can see how good he is."

Rodon was pulled with a pitch count of 89 after walking Rafael Ortega leading off the sixth inning.

"From the first inning, he's pumping," manager Tony La Russa said. "And if you're down on the field, you saw how hot it was. Even though he was having a lot of success, I talked to him about going out for the sixth. He said he could buy some outs but when he walks the first hitter, that's time to get him and he agreed.

"But he was talking more with his heart and his guts than with his head at that point. He wanted to finish the sixth, but he gave us what he had. He was outstanding."

After the game, La Russa announced Rodon will start for the White Sox against the Yankees in Thursday night's Field of Dreams game in Iowa.

Michael Kopech relieved Rodon and Aaron Bummer, Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera also came out of the bullpen on the combined shutout that featured 16 strikeouts.

"There is serious talent that comes out to get those last, what turned out to be the last 12 outs," La Russa said.

The White Sox got more than enough offense from Yoan Moncada, who came through with a 2-run double off Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay in the first inning.

In the eighth, Hernandez and Jose Abreu hit back-to-back solo homers off reliever Trevor Megill.