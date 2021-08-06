 

Rhythmic gymnastics from the suburbs on TV today

  • Libertyville's Laura Zeng competes Friday in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifier at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Libertyville's Laura Zeng competes Friday in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifier at the Tokyo Olympics. Associated Press

  • Orland Park resident Evita Griskenas, who trains in Deerfield, performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifier Friday at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

    Orland Park resident Evita Griskenas, who trains in Deerfield, performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifier Friday at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Associated Press

 
Patricia Babcock McGraw
 
 
Posted8/6/2021 12:05 AM

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Friday for events featuring local athletes:

12:30 a.m.: Women's soccer, bronze medal match: USA vs. Australia, Casey Krueger of Naperville, NBCSN (replay)

 

3:30 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics: Laura Zeng of Libertyville, Nicole Sladkov of Vernon Hills, Ellizaveta Pietneva of Wheeling, Kiana Eide and Lili Mizuno of Northbrook, Camilla Feeley of Deerfield and Evita Griskenas of Orland Park, USA Network

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, NBC5

9:40 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, USA Network

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 