Rhythmic gymnastics from the suburbs on TV today
Posted8/6/2021 12:05 AM
Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Friday for events featuring local athletes:
12:30 a.m.: Women's soccer, bronze medal match: USA vs. Australia, Casey Krueger of Naperville, NBCSN (replay)
3:30 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics: Laura Zeng of Libertyville, Nicole Sladkov of Vernon Hills, Ellizaveta Pietneva of Wheeling, Kiana Eide and Lili Mizuno of Northbrook, Camilla Feeley of Deerfield and Evita Griskenas of Orland Park, USA Network
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, NBC5
9:40 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, USA Network
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.