Rhythmic gymnastics from the suburbs on TV today

Orland Park resident Evita Griskenas, who trains in Deerfield, performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifier Friday at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Associated Press

Libertyville's Laura Zeng competes Friday in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifier at the Tokyo Olympics. Associated Press

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Friday for events featuring local athletes:

12:30 a.m.: Women's soccer, bronze medal match: USA vs. Australia, Casey Krueger of Naperville, NBCSN (replay)

3:30 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics: Laura Zeng of Libertyville, Nicole Sladkov of Vernon Hills, Ellizaveta Pietneva of Wheeling, Kiana Eide and Lili Mizuno of Northbrook, Camilla Feeley of Deerfield and Evita Griskenas of Orland Park, USA Network

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, NBC5

9:40 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, USA Network