White Sox bats quiet again in 3-2 loss to Royals

Dallas Keuchel follows through during the first inning on Thursday. He allowed 2 runs on 3 hits over 6 innings. Associated press

White Sox's Jose Abreu watches his home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch during the first inning on Thursday. The Sox's offense was quiet Wednesday and not much better in a 3-2 loss to the Royals. Associated press

Maybe a change of scenery will get the White Sox's bats going.

After being shut down by the Royals in back-to-back games at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox head north Friday for a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

"I think you just be realistic, it's the next series we're playing, we're focused on it, we need wins," Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

"But it is also realistic that it's a team in your city and there's a lot of rabid interest from either side to beat the other side. I can remember the very first year, I think it was (19)84, we played the Crosstown Classic, and I had a number of people in spring training (say), 'I don't care what you do all season, just don't let the Cubs beat you in one game.'

"So I think it adds to the excitement of a road game. It's going to be in Chicago, and it's against the Cubs. So just enjoy it more than you would normally."

The Sox have been enjoying themselves immensely at Guaranteed Rate Field for much of the season. Backed by raucous crowds, they have one of the best home records (38-20) in baseball.

"It's loud," outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. "It's been unbelievable, the fans have really come out and really shown their support. We hope that keeps happening all year long. I was talking with someone in the (weekend) Cleveland series, I think we had over 100,000 people in three days.

"I was talking with guys like Leury (Garcia), who's been here since (20)13. He said that's the most people he's ever seen here, so it's pretty special."

Even with the strong support, the White Sox ran into some good pitching by Kansas City and they were guilty of being too aggressive at the plate.

In Thursday night's 3-2 loss, they were limited to 6 hits. Jose Abreu hit a solo home run in the first inning and Eloy Jimenez delivered an RBI double in the eighth.

In Wednesday's 9-1 loss to K.C., the Sox only had 4 hits.

"We're just having trouble stringing hits together," La Russa said. "We have to fix that. We did some chasing tonight."

Dallas Keuchel started for the White Sox and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits over 6 innings.

The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Emmanuel Rivera's double, which Adam Engel misplayed in center field after appearing to lose the ball in the lights.