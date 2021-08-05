Robert's return to White Sox is 'imminent'

Out since early May with a torn right hip flexor, center fielder Luis Robert could be back in the White Sox's lineup as soon as Monday. Associated Press

Playing in his 11th rehab game Thursday night, Luis Robert hit his first home run, a 3-run shot for Class AAA Charlotte.

Sidelined since May 2 after tearing his right hip flexor, Robert won't be back with the White Sox for this weekend's series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The 24-year-old center fielder could return for Monday's game against the Twins in Minnesota.

"This weekend is an important test for him," manager Tony La Russa said. "It obviously is not going to be against the Cubs but I think he's getting close, based on all the reports. Watch closely how he plays today and over the weekend and probably by Sunday make a judgment about what's next. It's getting where it's imminent."