Late grand slam drops Boomers

FLORENCE, Ky. -- The Schaumburg Boomers built an early lead for the third time in the series but a late grand slam enabled the Florence Y'Alls to grab an 8-4 win in Kentucky and capture the series.

The Boomers scored in the first inning for the third time in the series. Alec Craig and Matt McGarry both singled to begin the game and a double steal placed the runners at second and third. Angelo Gumbslined a homer over the wall in left to put Schaumburg ahead 3-0 with his fifth longball of the season. Florence came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Boomers plated another run in the second. Craig singled with two outs and stole second before crossing the plate on a single up the middle from McGarry. The Y'Alls posted single runs in the third and fourth to tie the score. Neither team scored again until the league's leader in RBIs, Trevor Craport, connected on a grand slam with two outs in the eighth to give Florence the lead for the first time. Chase Dawson led off the ninth with a solo homer to account for the final.

Kyle Arjona threw five innings in a no-decision. Ryder Yakel logged a pair of scoreless innings. Jack Snyder suffered the loss in relief. Craig tallied two hits, two runs and two steals as the Boomers swiped four in the contest. McGarry tallied three hits while Gumbs and Dawson posted two each.

The Boomers (34-28), who finished 4-5 on the trip, return home tomorrow night to begin a stacked homestand with Postgame Fireworks presented by Kraft Singles. The homestand will feature three fireworks nights and three giveaways. LHP Andrew Dean (4-5, 3.96) starts the opener while the Windy City ThunderBolts counter with LHP Kenny Mathews (3-8, 4.93).