'Good night's sleep" has Fleury ready to roll with Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane in a playoff game last August. The new Hawks goalie is excited to have Kane on his side for once. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Once the shock of being traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Blackhawks dissipated a bit, Marc-Andre Fleury started asking questions.

What's this organization like? How do they treat their players? How good might they be next season? And -- because he has 8- and 6-year-old daughters -- where are the good schools?

Fleury confided in former Blackhawks goaltenders Robin Lehner and Cam Ward, as well as former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Chris Kunitz.

His wife, quite obviously, chimed in as well.

In the end, there was no light bulb moment where Fleury decided, "YES! I'm coming to the Hawks!"

"I don't know, honestly," said a smiling, reflective Fleury when asked exactly when the decision was made. "Just sleeping. (After) a good night's sleep, right?

"I think just talking with different guys and talking with the staff and talking to the family also, to see what's good for everyone. It just adds up and then, yeah, it's exciting."

Fleury was admittedly caught off guard when his agent, Allan Walsh, called to let him know that Twitter was abuzz with news he'd been traded. This wasn't the way a 16-year veteran and the reigning Vezina Trophy winner expected to be treated.

But the hard feelings didn't last long. Business is business, after all, and sometimes you have to roll with the punches.

"It's summer," said Fleury, who posted career bests in save percentage (.928) and goals-against average (1.98) last season. "It was that time where it's always a little bit scary. You never know what's going to happen. I haven't been traded before, right? It is a little surprising."

Fleury came to Chicago to find a place to live, as well as to meet GM Stan Bowman and some of the players who have been working out at Fifth Third Arena. Bowman was gushing Monday after sitting down with his new goaltender.

"The one thing I'll say about Marc-Andre Fleury is ... it's really incredible how when you talk to people around the league he is the most beloved teammate on every team he's every played on," Bowman said. "And I can see why. Loves the game. Loves to play. Just is someone you want to be around as much as possible."

So where did this relaxed, easygoing attitude come from?

First and foremost, Fleury understands how fortunate he is to be a professional hockey player. But it's more than that. With every year that's gone by and every place he's been -- from Pittsburgh to Vegas and now to Chicago -- he also gets the chance to make new friends.

"To me, you've got to have good chemistry to win consistently and you need each other's back," Fleury said. "I love a good bunch of guys, having fun with them and winning. When you win as a group that's when you get closer, too. It's a lot of fun."

So will his winning ways continue with the Hawks? Remember, this is a goaltender who has hoisted the Stanley Cup three times and also helped lead Vegas to three conference finals and one Stanley Cup Final.

Fleury believes it's possible, especially with the additions of Seth Jones, Jake McCabe and Tyler Johnson.

He's also excited about one other thing -- having Patrick Kane on his side for once.

"Kane's one of the guys that gave me the most trouble in shootouts during my career," Fleury said. "So looking forward to get to practice with him every day and have some good battles with him.

"(Jonathan) Toews looks pretty good and hopefully he goes again. (He's) another guy I got to know over the years.

"It'll be fun. Obviously they've been around a long time, had a lot of success, and hopefully I can just do my part to help the team win some games."