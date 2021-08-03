Bears place Goldman on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bears placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.

Goldman had previously opted out of the entire 2020 season. He only just returned to the Bears last week when they opened training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Prior to Tuesday, Goldman was a regular participant in practice, and his coaches were impressed with how he looked despite the year off.

Going on the reserve/COVID-19 list could mean a player has contracted COVID-19 or it could mean he was a close contact to somebody with COVID-19.

Also going on the reserve/COVID-19 list are long snapper Patrick Scales, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Christian Jones. All four players were absent from practice Tuesday when the Bears hosted fans at Soldier Field for family fest.

The Bears first announced Goldman was going on the list at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The team did not give any updates on Scales, Wilkinson or Jones after practice, but placed them on the list shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Goldman said last week that he feels safe returning to the Bears' practice facility due to all the COVID-19 mitigation protocols that players and staff must abide by.

"I feel comfortable with the guidelines and the protocols the Bears put in place," Goldman said last week. "I definitely feel safe, especially with the trackers that we have, how they can track who you've been around, if you have the virus or not. I feel comfortable with it."

In other injury news, offensive lineman James Daniels and linebacker Josh Woods suffered thigh injuries in practice. Also sitting out practice was defensive back Artie Burns (quad), safety Tashaun Gipson (groin), offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (back) and outside linebacker Robert Quinn (back).