Cubs trade Kimbrel to White Sox

Relations between the White Sox and Cubs must be getting friendlier.

The teams completed their second trade in a little over 24 hours on Friday and this is a big one.

Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel will head to the South Side in exchange for second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-handed reliever Codi Heuer, according to multiple reports. Several teams were said to be in hot pursuit of Kimbrel before Friday's trade deadline.

Kimbrel, 33, has been arguably the best closer in the game this season, with a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves. In theory, he'll team with Liam Hendriks to give the White Sox the best closing tandem in MLB, which could be a huge boost to their World Series hopes. Kimbrel has won a World Series before, with the 2018 Red Sox.

For the Cubs, Madrigal fills their quest of adding more contact to the lineup. The No. 4 overall draft pick in 2018, Madrigal has a .317 batting average and .358 on-base percentage in 83 games in the majors. And he was on pace to drive in 60 runs this season.

Madrigal is out for the year with a hamstring injury, so the Cubs won't get him on the field until next year.

Heuer, 25, made his major league debut last year and posted a 5.12 ERA with the Sox this season.

On Thursday, the Cubs sent reliever Ryan Tepera to the Sox for minor league pitcher Bailey Horn.