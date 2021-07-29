White Sox land Hernandez in trade with Indians, fill hole at second base

Cesar Hernandez catches a fly ball in Cleveland's game Saturday against Tampa. Hernandez will now be playing second base for the White Sox after Thursday's trade with the Indians. Associated Press

The White Sox and Indians are set to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night.

Cesar Hernandez will be in the lineup, but not for Cleveland.

On Thursday morning, the switch-hitting second baseman was traded to the Sox for Class AA Birmingham starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington.

Hernandez can play multiple positions in the infield and outfield, but he'll step in as the White Sox's starter at second. With Nick Madrigal out for the season with a torn hamstring, the White Sox had an obvious hole to fill.

The 31-year-old Hernandez hit .231/.307/.431 with 17 doubles, a career-high 18 home runs and 47 RBI in 96 games for Cleveland this season.

"Cesar Hernandez provides our club with a valuable combination of a power bat in the middle infield and Gold Glove quality defense," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "Adding a player like Cesar gives (manager) Tony (La Russa) a strong and proven option at second base for the stretch run of the season and hopefully into October."

The switch-hitting Hernandez won a Gold Glove with the Indians last year.

In 986 career games with Cleveland and Philadelphia over nine seasons, Hernandez is a .272/.347/.388 hitter with 67 homers and 320 RBI.

The 23-year-old Pilkington was 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts with Birmingham this season.