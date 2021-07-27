With Jimenez back in left field for Sox, Vaughn shifts to right

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez points while crossing the plate after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

With Eloy Jimenez back on the White Sox's roster and making his first start in left field Tuesday night, Andrew Vaughn was on the move. Again.

A natural first baseman, Vaughn is being blocked at the position by Jose Abreu.

When Jimenez went down with a ruptured left pectoral tendon late in spring training, Vaughn shifted to left and played surprisingly well.

"I mean, he's really been remarkable with the jumps that he's gotten," Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "He also told me that last year he worked out quite a bit in right field, so it's not brand new."

Looking to get both bats in the lineup against the Royals, Jimenez was in left field and Vaughn made his first start of the season in right.

There was no minor-league baseball last year due to COVID-19, but Vaughn was able to keep the rust off his swing at the White Sox's alternate training site in Schaumburg. He also got practice time in the corner outfield spots.

"I had a lengthy conversation about it prior to Eloy joining our club, and then I talked to Andrew and he managed it last year in the alt site camp," La Russa said. "He got a lot of work in right field so if a ball gets hit there today we feel confident."

Kansas City's Michael Taylor hit a ball to Vaughn in the second inning that was dropped for an error, allowing Andrew Benintendi to score from second base.