Robert continues rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert, seen here in 2020, has joined AAA Charlotte Tuesday night as the next step in his rehab assignment. AP File Photo

After playing 4 games with Class A Winston-Salem to begin his rehabilitation assignment, Luis Robert joined AAA Charlotte Tuesday night.

Coming back from a torn right hip flexor, Roberts started in center field for the Triple-A Knights and led off. He was 0-for-2 with a walk and was also hit by a pitch.

Eloy Jimenez just completed a similar rehab assignment before rejoining the White Sox Monday, playing 2 games for Winston-Salem and 10 for Charlotte.

At that pace, Robert could be back with the Sox late next week for a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

"I think you have to start with just his movement, how he's running and shifting and breaking left to right and all that," manager Tony La Russa said. "It's been good and his times are excellent. Then the baseball timing comes but it has to start with having a healthy base and we're optimistic at this point."

Robert was hitting .316/.359/.463 with 1 home run and 8 RBI in 25 games when he was injured running to first base in a May 2 game against the Indians.

"I think in the end you count on the experts that are watching him, watching bat speed and timing and comparing it to where he is normally," La Russa said. "But I think it would be a mistake to rush him, whether it's physically or baseball wise."