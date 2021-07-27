Blackhawks acquire goalie Marc-Andre Fleury ... but will he play?

The Blackhawks announced Tuesday they acquired goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights. Associated Press

The Blackhawks acquired Vezina-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday in exchange for forward Mikael Hakkarainen.

Vegas will not retain any of Fleury's salary, meaning he will carry a $7 million cap hit into next season.

"The opportunity to acquire a Vezina-winning goaltender is rare and one you cannot pass up," said Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman. "Marc-Andre improves our goaltending, strengthens our team defense and will have a huge impact on the overall development of the Blackhawks.

"Having a goaltender like this on our team will put the talent we currently have on our roster in a better position to achieve sustained success. The entire organization is thrilled to have this future Hall of Famer on our team and his reputation of being an excellent teammate on and off the ice precedes him."

Now here's the question: Will Fleury actually play for the Hawks?

His agent, Allan Walsh, tweeted: "While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn't heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time."

The 36-year-old Fleury is a three-time Stanley Cup winner who has 492 regular-season wins. He was named the NHL's top goalie last season after going 26-10-0 with a .928 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against average.

Fleury won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

The Hawks used Kevin Lankinen, Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia in net last season.

With free agency opening Wednesday, it goes without saying the Hawks need an answer from Fleury as soon as possible.

GM Stan Bowman's aggressiveness to upgrade two major positions (goalie, defense with trade for Seth Jones last week) is an about-face from the "rebuild" mantra the Hawks repeated over and over last season.

Have they changed philosophies because of the sexual abuse allegations that have been swirling for months? Or because Patrick Kane is tired of losing and may leave in free agency in 2023?

Tough to say, but for two years I've been quietly saying Kane will bolt if the Hawks don't show a commitment to winning soon. It's not difficult to imagine him reuniting with Artemi Panarin in New York if the Rangers can free up enough cap space.

Bowman is also under fire on two fronts now, the second being the Hawks' lack of success on the ice since 2016-17. The "rebuild" talk should have bought him three more years, but when there's a scandal brewing all bets are off.

