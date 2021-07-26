To clear spot for Jimenez, White Sox send Burger back to Triple-A Charlotte

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Burger throws to first base against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, July 2, 2021.

Jake Burger couldn't have asked for a better major-league debut.

Joining the White Sox on July 2 after missing the last three seasons, the first two with an injured Achilles and heel, Burger played in 15 games with the White Sox and hit .263/.333/.474 with 3 doubles, 1 home run and 3 RBI.

Showing little or no rust, Burger also played 8 games at third base and handled 14 chances without an error.

He has a bright future, but the 25-year-old Burger was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte on Monday after Eloy Jimenez was activated off the injured list.

Burger was the Sox's first-round draft pick (No. 11 overall) in 2017 out of Missouri State.

"He's more than a big-league prospect," manager Tony La Russa said. "He's ready to help contribute, but the more experience he gets, the more he'll contribute. If we had to call him back up, we'd be optimistic that he could help us some, but his full potential needs more at-bats and more playing at third base and everything else in Triple-A."