Jimenez goes 0-for-4 in return to White Sox lineup

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez attempt to beat the throws to first base as he hit a ground ball during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

Monday wasn't a total loss for the White Sox.

They did drop a 4-3 decision to the Royals, snapping a 10-game winning streak at Kauffman Stadium.

The much bigger story was Eloy Jimenez returning to the lineup for the first time this season.

"I feel really excited to be back with the boys," Jimenez said. "I don't know, I can't explain right now I feel."

A beaming smile throughout a pregame Zoom interview spoke volumes about how Jimenez was feeling. He'd been sidelined since March 24, when he ruptured his left pectoral tendon trying to make a catch during a spring training game.

Jimenez was reinstated after playing 12 rehab games with Class AAA Charlotte and high A Winston-Salem.

"I had the opportunity to be in touch with him every couple weeks, whether it be a text or a phone call," manager Tony La Russa said. "You could tell how much he missed competing and being part of the team effort. But for him to be here in person and see it ourselves, he's got the kind of smile that lights up the whole place."

In time, Jimenez is very likely going to give the Sox's offense a needed charge.

Batting fourth against Kansas City as the designated hitter, Jimenez looked a little rusty while going 0-for-4. He grounded out twice, struck out and popped out.

"I thought his at-bats were competitive," La Russa said. "Twice he chased a ball out of the strike zone, so that's probably the biggest thing, just to control his aggressiveness. Other than that, I was impressed with what I saw. I thought he was competitive."

Jimenez admitted to being a little too pumped up.

"I saw the ball good, I was just super excited," he said. "I think I'm going to be back soon, just a couple of games. I'm going to be there."

Debuting at DH, Jimenez strongly prefers playing left field. La Russa said he'll be back in the corner outfield spot against the Royals on Tuesday night.

"Well, if he asks me (to DH), I'm here for my team," Jimenez said. "Even if I don't like it, I'm here for my team. Whatever he wants me to play, I'm going to be here."

Dallas Keuchel started for the White Sox and was tagged with the loss after giving up 4 runs on 6 hits over 6 innings. The left-hander was burned by a pair of Jorge Soler home runs and another solo shot by Andrew Benintendi.

"That was tough," Keuchel said. "They say you'd rather give up solo home runs than anything, but I'd rather not give up home runs. It just seems like I'm making good pitches early or behind in the count and it's just one pitch or two pitches that are kind of getting me in trouble. I've got to clean that up, but I felt great. I felt like I was kind of getting my second wind there after the sixth, so that's a good sign going forward.

"But I've just got to make better pitches, there's no other way around it."