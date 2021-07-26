Does Yermin Mercedes still have a future with White Sox?

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes (73) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif.

In his last three games with Class AAA Charlotte since returning from a retirement that lasted less than one day, Yermin Mercedes is 6-for-13 with 2 solo home runs.

Mercedes was a force for the White Sox in April, batting .415 with 5 home runs and 16 RBI.

After hitting a combined .178 with 2 homers and 21 RBI in May and June, the rookie designated hitter was demoted to Charlotte in early July.

Obviously frustrated, Mercedes said he was quitting baseball last Wednesday via Instagram. He missed one game before returning.

"He made a sensible decision to come back and continue his career," manager Tony La Russa said. "His age (28) and his talent and the success he's had in the big leagues, he should be confident if he works he can earn his way back to the big leagues. And we're always going to be looking for help and we believe he can hit."

Mercedes was the designated hitter for 61 games for the Sox and he only spent two innings at catcher.

"If he spends enough time catching this winter in the Dominican he could be a smart handler of pitchers because he's got a real strong arm and he catches well," La Russa said. "I'd like to have his future. If he will just really work, gotta work, he should be back in the big leagues."