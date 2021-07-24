Top 25 most important Bears in 2021: No. 7 Robert Quinn

Leading up to Bears training camp in late July, we're counting down the Top 25 most important Bears for the 2021 season.

No. 7 Robert Quinn

Position: Outside linebacker

NFL experience: 11th year

Looking back: Robert Quinn was supposed to be the free agent signing that elevated the Bears' pass rush. He was supposed to alleviate the pressure on Khalil Mack. He was supposed to flirt with double-digit sacks a year after recording 11.5 sacks during his lone season in Dallas. Instead, he felt the full ire of Bears fans.

In March 2020, the Bears awarded Quinn with a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $30 million, and potentially worth up to $70 million. They paid him $15.5 million last season, and he produced 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 20 tackles to show for it in 15 games. The 31-year-old outside linebacker has had a productive NFL career, earning All-Pro honors once and recording double-digit sacks four times. However, last season was one of his worst performances, statistically.

Looking forward: Quinn's salary cap hit in 2021 is $14.7 million, according to OverTheCap.com. The terms of the contract made it next to impossible to cut or move Quinn this offseason. The Bears have invested too much in him to give up after one bad season. Even though he finished with only 2 sacks, he was a lot more active in the second half of the season and did disrupt offenses quite a bit on film, even if it didn't show up in the stat sheet.

But the Bears aren't paying Quinn to look disruptive, they're paying him for results. Mack needs help in the pass rush because he can't do it alone. The Bears need someone to create pressure on the opposite side. If Quinn can turn things around in 2021, Bears fans will forgive him for his 2020 season real fast. If not, cutting him becomes much more palatable post-June 1, 2022, the way his contract is structured.