Nope, it's not over: Mercedes ends retirement, returns to Class AAA Charlotte

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run in April in Chicago. Associated press

Yermin Mercedes's retirement lasted less than one day.

According to the White Sox on Thursday, Mercedes has returned to Class AAA Charlotte's active roster.

After going 0-for-2 and coming out of Wednesday night's game at Durham, Mercedes wrote: "it's over" on Instagram.

Manager Tony La Russa didn't hear the news until after the Sox's 7-2 loss to the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

During his 34 seasons as a major-league manager, La Russa said demoted players have stepped away like Mercedes "a whole bunch of times."

"You go to Triple-A, even in as great of a situation as in Charlotte, it's an adjustment," La Russa said. "You've got to figure out a way to tough it out. I've been around a long time and it's happened more than two handfuls. Everyone is an individual situation.

"In every case, you get involved and you talk. You always try to build a relationship, just like I have one with him."

Making the Sox's roster coming out of spring training, Mercedes set a major-league record by opening the season with 8 straight hits.

The rookie designated hitter batted .415 in April and was named American League Rookie of the Month.

He started slumping in May, hitting .221, and Mercedes batted .159 in June before being demoted to Charlotte.

"There's so much video and tape and they start making adjustments," La Russa said. "You have to learn how to adjust back. I know the stroke he showed early and when his head is on the ball and he's not getting too big, he can make those adjustments and hit in the big leagues."

In 15 games with Charlotte, Mercedes is hitting .298 with 4 home runs and 10 RBI.