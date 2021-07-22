Fargo-Moorhead's offense takes series from Cougars

The Kane County Cougars (28-31) are happy to see Nick Novak and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (34-26) leave town after falling in the rubber game 8-5 Thursday night from Northwestern Medicine Field.

Fargo-Moorhead came back twice to take the series finale and win the series against the Cougars in front of a season-high 7,773 fans.

It was a back-and-forth game, as the Cougars fought back from a 3-0 deficit with home runs from Josh Rolette and Kacy Clemens. Rolette's 4th inning solo shot got the Cougars on the board before Clemens sent a go-ahead, opposite-field, three-run homer for a 4-3 Cougars' lead.

After grabbing the lead, Josh Tols locked in retiring the last 11 batters he faced. Christian DeLeon took the mound in the 8th and quickly found trouble with a leadoff walk and coughing up a game-tying double to Novak, who just came into the game to replace Leo Pina. Jordan George then followed up with an RBI single to put the RedHawks back on top 5-4. Kyle Huckaby worked out of the inning.

The Cougars instantly threatened in the 8th with Mark Karavitios' leadoff single, followed by a Kacy Clemens walk. Fargo-Moorhead then brought in Alex DuBord (3-0) to face Mitch Reeves, who slapped an opposite field single to tie the game 5-5. The Cougars saw no more runs and brought Mark Seyler (2-5) in for the 9th.

It was Seyler's first game back since July 14 after getting hit with a batted ball in Cleburne. After walking Sam Dexter and seeing him advance to second, the Cougars elected to intentionally walk Manny Boscan to face Novak. Novak blasted a three-run homer over the right field fence for an 8-5 lead. It gave Novak six RBI in his last four at-bats against the Cougars.

The Cougars now welcome in the first place Milwaukee Milkmen for a three-game series on Friday. It will be the first visit to Northwestern Medicine Field for Milwaukee. First pitch Friday night will be 6:30 p.m.