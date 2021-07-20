Grandal building back up following knee surgery

Out since July 5, when he tore a tendon in his left knee on a check swing, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal had surgery two days later and was ruled out 4-6 weeks.

Given his progress, the Sox could get their No. 1 catcher back in early August.

Grandal has been doing baseball activities during batting practice and appears to be on a fast track to return.

"All the reports I read and a couple conversations I've had, I think he's on time," manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday. "I want to say ahead of time because we thought he'd be limping and he doesn't limp. And he was throwing for distance today. He's taken a few swings. I'll leave it for the experts to say whether he's on time or ahead of time. There is no way he's behind time."

In 63 games, Grandal is batting .188/.388/.436 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI and he still ranks among American League leaders with 60 walks.