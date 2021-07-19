Sheets helps White Sox salvage split with Twins

Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off 3-run home run to defeat the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

After two straight inspired weekend wins over the Astros, the White Sox looked to have a serious mismatch set up in Monday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Houston is one of the better teams in baseball this season. Minnesota is not.

Add in the fact the Sox came in with a 10-2 record vs. the Twins this season and it looked like two lopsided wins were coming up.

Minnesota didn't cooperate, winning Game 1 3-2 in 8 innings.

The Twins were set up for the sweep, leading 3-2 in the seventh inning of Game 2 with ace starter Jose Berrios intent on bagging the shortened complete game.

Gavin Sheets had other ideas.

After Brian Goodwin singled leading off the seventh and Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch, Sheets hit a 3-run homer to give the White Sox a 5-2 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"This could have been a tough day, but to get that win was huge for all of us and I think everybody showed their emotions there," Sheets said after being swarmed by his teammates when he touched the plate.

The rookie savored his first walk-off home run at any level as he rounded the bases.

"I tried to take it all in," Sheets said. "Between the lights and just the excitement and seeing everybody out of the dugout, that was the best part."

Reynaldo Lopez made his first start of the season in Game 2 and allowed 1 run over 3 innings.

In Game 1, all-star Lance Lynn made his first start of the second half and he was on the mound just two days after agreeing to a two-year, $38 million contract extension.

"The big thing is don't (stink) the first one out after it, really," Lynn said. "You're honored to get the extension and be here and all that and you want to make sure you go out and prove it. And you definitely don't want to have a bad one the first one back after it."

Lynn avoided that pratfall, giving up just 1 run in 7 innings.

Minnesota starter Griffin Jax and four relievers held the sox to 4 hits in Game 1, highlighted by Tim Anderson's solo homer in the third inning and Jose Abreu's RBI double in the eighth.

Draft doings:

Colson Montgomery, the White Sox's first-round draft pick (No. 22 overall) last week, appears to be close to signing.

In an interview with his hometown paper, The Herald (Dubois County, Ind.), Montgomery said he was arriving in Chicago on Sunday, having his physical Monday and signing with the Sox after that.

Assuming the 19-year-old shortstop is in good health, he could be under contract and throw the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday night's game against the Twins.

"It's going to be crazy," Montgomery told The Herald. "I'm just going to hope to throw a strike and not be too nervous about it all. I'm just probably going to let myself go, enjoy the moment and hopefully not do anything embarrassing."

Montgomery, who batted .333 and had 7 home runs, 23 RBI and 24 stolen bases while leading Southridge High School to the Class 3A state championship this season, said he'll begin his professional career with the Rookie League AZL White Sox.