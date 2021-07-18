Blackhawks' protected list does not include Zadorov, de Haan

While it was a busy weekend around the NHL, the Blackhawks stayed quiet as they turned in their protected list for the July 21 expansion draft.

The Seattle Kraken, which will begin their first season in October, will not be able to pick the following players off the Hawks: forwards Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome, Henrik Borgstrom, Brandon Hagel, David Kampf and Jonathan Toews; defensemen Connor Murphy, Caleb Jones and Riley Stillman; and goalie Kevin Lankinen.

The most enticing unprotected Hawk figure to be defenseman Nikita Zadorov. The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder was inconsistent at best last season, but maybe the Kraken decide it's worth bringing some size in to protect their forwards on the back end.

The Kraken also figure to take a look at Adam Gaudette, a talented forward who could thrive if given the chance to play heavy minutes.

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza, D-man Calvin de Haan and goalies Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban are among the other options the Kraken may consider.

The Kraken will be able to select one unprotected player from 30 franchises Wednesday night. Vegas, which joined the league in 2017, is exempt.

Other enticing unprotected players from other teams include forwards Vladimir Tarasenko, Gabriel Landeskog, Ryan Johansen, Jonathan Drouin, Tyler Johnson, James van Riemsdyk, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat; goalies Carey Price, Matt Murray and Braden Holtby and defensemen Shea Weber and P.K. Subban.

Three big pieces of news were made Saturday:

• Nashville traded D-man Ryan Ellis as part of a three-team trade. Ellis went to the Flyers; Nolan Patrick goes to Vegas; and Cody Glass goes to the Predators. Glass was the sixth overall pick of the 2017 draft and helped the Chicago Wolves reach the Calder Cup Final in 2019.

• Dallas signed defenseman Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract.

• Former Hawks D-man Nick Leddy was traded from the Islanders to the Red Wings in exchange for Richard Panik and a second-round pick.