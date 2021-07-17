Lynn, White Sox agree on two-year, $38 million contract extension

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn who pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday's all-star game, and the White Sox agreed on a two-year, $38 million contract extension Saturday. The all-star also has an $18 million club option for 2024. Assocaited Press

Over the first half of the season, Lance Lynn was a perfect fit in the White Sox's starting rotation.

The 34-year-old righty was also welcomed with open arms by the fan base.

"I think that some of my things that I do on the mound really sit well with the South Siders," Lynn said. "You can tell when I come out and warm up for games and stuff like that, they are yelling at me and some of the things that are not the nicest things that I like to say, they just kind of come out when I compete.

"It's definitely fun to play in front of those fans and they enjoy the attitude that I bring, too.

"Whenever you have the fans supporting you and things like that, that's what it's all about. We play a game, but we play it for the fans to enjoy it. As long as they are enjoying me and I'm pitching well, I'm sure they will enjoy me more."

Sox fans have to be thrilled about Saturday's news -- Lynn agreed to a two-year, $38 million contract extension that includes an $18 million club option for 2024.

Under terms of the deal, Lynn will receive $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. If the White Sox decline his 2024 option, Lynn gets a $1 million buyout.

Lynn is 9-3 and his 1.99 ERA leads the American League and is the lowest by a Sox starter in the first half since Wilbur Wood (1.69) in 1971.

The veteran appeared in his second MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night and pitched ascoreless inning at Coors Field in Denver.

"We are thrilled to be able to keep Lance in a White Sox uniform for the next several seasons," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "He very quickly proved himself to be not only an all-star caliber addition to the front of our rotation but also the positive clubhouse presence that we envisioned at the time of the acquisition. We look forward to Lance continuing to be a big part of what we're hoping to accomplish not just in 2021 but now beyond."

The White Sox acquired Lynn in an early December trade that sent young starter Dane Dunning to Texas.