Not pitching in All-Star Game should benefit Rodon, White Sox

White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Detroit. The first-time All-Star, who's battled injuries in the past, didn't pitch in the game. Associated Press

Carlos Rodon didn't pitch in Tuesday night's All-Star Game, but that was the plan going in for the left-hander with a lengthy injury history.

"He understood," manager Tony La Russa said. "He got to go there and be introduced and be an All-Star. And now he knows how important it is to try to get to October."

Tim Anderson was a late addition to the American League team, but he didn't get an at-bat in his first the All-Star Game.

"That didn't bother me," Anderson said. "That's not going to be my last one, I hope. Hopefully I'll be able to start one soon, that will give me a little motivation. Being there definitely makes you want to get back."

Liam Hendriks got the save in the AL's 5-2 win over the NL, but being miked up when he pitched the ninth inning was the bigger story.

"I didn't know they could hear because I couldn't hear them," Hendriks said. "It turns out the volume never was turned up. I don't know if it was me and I needed to remember to do that or it wasn't done from the get go. They could hear me. They could hear every grunt and expression and breathless breath that I was trying to get."