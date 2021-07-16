Lopez rejoins White Sox in relief role

White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during a spring training practice Feb. 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Lopez lost his spot in the starting rotation in spring training and struggled in AAA Charlotte, but he's returning to the White Sox as a reliever. Associated Press

It's been a tough season for Reynaldo Lopez.

Coming into spring training with a legitimate shot at winning one of the final two spots in the White Sox's starting rotation, Lopez gave up 11 runs in 11 Cactus League innings and was optioned out of major-league camp.

Before reporting to Class AAA Charlotte, the 27-year-old righty had surgery on both corneas to correct an issue that was causing blurred vision.

Lopez struggled at Charlotte, going 1-6 with a 7.62 ERA in 10 starts. But after pitching 6 innings against Jacksonville on July 9 and allowing 1 run on 3 hits to go with 8 strikeouts, he joined the Sox before Friday night's game against the Astros.

"He earned his spot," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "His velocity is up, making a lot of good pitches. And he gives us some length in the bullpen."

Lopez might get a start in Monday's doubleheader against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, but he's back as a relief pitcher.

While the Sox also reinstated Aaron Bummer (hamstring) from the injured list Friday, they optioned relievers Matt Foster and Jace Fry to Charlotte.

Foster was 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA in 26 games and Fry gave up 3 runs in 2 innings.

Over four seasons (2017-20) with the White Sox, Lopez is 21-31 with a 4.76 ERA in 81 games, all starts.

"When his delivery was good (in spring training) and he was hitting it, he looked like the Lopez that we first saw here," La Russa said. "His delivery got a little bit out of whack and he needed to go out and get it ready."