Jimenez working his way back to White Sox
Updated 7/16/2021 8:15 PM
After beginning his minor-league rehab assignment with high Class A Winston-Salem before quickly moving to AAA Charlotte, Eloy Jimenez got the night off Friday.
Out since late in spring training with a ruptured left pectoral tendon, Jimenez is 4-for-13 with 1 home run and 2 RBI over 4 games.
Jimenez has split his time between left field and designated hitter, and his role with the White Sox is TBA when he returns.
"They say he's swinging well and he's moving well," manager Tony La Russa said. "He's playing the outfield some. But if he comes here and he just hits, I think we'd be happy."
