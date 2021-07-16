Jimenez working his way back to White Sox

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez talks to Cincinnati Reds players before a spring training game March 11, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. On a rehab assignment in AAA Charlotte, Jimenez is making progress back to Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

After beginning his minor-league rehab assignment with high Class A Winston-Salem before quickly moving to AAA Charlotte, Eloy Jimenez got the night off Friday.

Out since late in spring training with a ruptured left pectoral tendon, Jimenez is 4-for-13 with 1 home run and 2 RBI over 4 games.

Jimenez has split his time between left field and designated hitter, and his role with the White Sox is TBA when he returns.

"They say he's swinging well and he's moving well," manager Tony La Russa said. "He's playing the outfield some. But if he comes here and he just hits, I think we'd be happy."