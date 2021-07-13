Could Caleb Jones' brother also join Blackhawks?

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets center Riley Nash (20) chases Edmonton Oilers' Caleb Jones (82) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Oilers for young defenseman Jones and a conditional 2022 third-round draft pick. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

It's not very often that siblings have the opportunity to call each other teammates in the professional sports world.

It does happen on occasion, of course, with perhaps the best example being Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who played for the Vancouver Canucks for nearly 20 years.

Now, with the Blackhawks acquiring defenseman Caleb Jones from Edmonton in exchange for Duncan Keith and a third-round pick Monday, many are speculating that Seth Jones may be on his way to Chicago.

Asked about the possibility of playing with his older brother, Caleb said: "I wouldn't say it's ever been a dream. We both just wanted to play in the NHL like a lot of kids growing up. Once we were fortunate enough to get there, it's popped up a few times. ...

"Playing with him would be really fun. He's got his own situation going on over there, so we'll see what happens throughout the summer with that."

What exactly is the situation?

Well, Seth Jones, one of the top D-men in the league, has told the Columbus Blue Jackets that he will not sign a contract extension once his deal expires at the end of next season.

So instead of losing him for nothing, the Blue Jackets are trying to find a suitor. The asking price figures to be steep, however. A source indicated the Hawks would have to give up a D-man such as Ian Mitchell, Nicolas Beaudin or Adam Boqvist and their first-round pick in 2022. Kirby Dach's name also has been mentioned as a possibility.

But the Hawks aren't the only team trying to lure Jones and that source said Colorado is the front-runner right now, with Dallas being another contender.

Seth, who has 65 goals and 221 assists in 580 NHL games, will be 27 when next season begins and wants to sign a long-term deal.

Whether the Hawks land Seth Jones or not, Caleb wants to put his career back on track after a rough season with Edmonton.

"Last year didn't go as good as I wanted," said Caleb, who believes he's a good two-way player who can chip in offensively. "It was a weird year. I was a little bit inconsistent -- up and down in my play. I believe I can be a really good player. ...

"A fresh start will be good for me and I believe there's a good opportunity in Chicago to become a really good player for that team."

Competition will be stiff, though, as the Hawks are loaded with young players still trying to make their mark. In addition to Mitchell, Beaudin and Boqvist -- assuming they're all still around -- Jones figures to fight for playing time with Riley Stillman and Wyatt Kalynuk.

"It's going to be great," he said. "Anytime you can have a good, healthy competition, it makes you better and it'll make the team better.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all those guys and hopefully being able to grow with them, too. And possibly playing with one and growing into a good partnership."

Caleb Jones scored 4 goals and had 5 assists in 43 games in 2019-20, but had just 4 points (all assists) in 33 games last season. His average time on ice also dipped from 14:08 to 13:36.