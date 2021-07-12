White Sox hoping to extend successful run of first-round draft picks

Shortstop Tim Anderson is just one of the many solid young first-round White Sox draft picks over the past few years.

There are many reasons why the White Sox are running first in the AL Central at the all-star break with a 54-35 record an 8-game lead over Cleveland.

Headed by Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodon, who both will be in uniform for Tuesday night's All-Star Game, the Sox's starting rotation has the second-lowest ERA (3.39) in the league.

Looking to lead the AL in RBI for the third straight year, Jose Abreu is sitting fourth with 66.

Tim Anderson, who won the AL batting title in 2019 and finished second last season, has been hot in July and ranks 10th with a .309 average.

Liam Hendriks was a costly addition (four years, $54 million), but the all-star closer leads the league with 23 saves to go with 63 strikeouts and only 4 walks in 39⅓ innings.

Manager Tony La Russa had some early struggles in his return to the dugout, but the Hall of Famer has done a good job keeping the White Sox focused on winning the World Series despite one key injury after another.

Another reason the Sox are sitting so pretty at the break?

Anderson and Rodon are first-round draft picks, as are catcher Zack Collins, third baseman Jake Burger, left fielder Andrew Vaughn, relief pitcher Garrett Crochet and second baseman Nick Madrigal, who is out for the season with a torn hamstring.

"I think this amateur scouting department has done a tremendous job for a number of years," said Mike Shirley, the White Sox's director of amateur scouting. "The contributions that are coming at every level is significant. We have great area scouts, we have great supervisors, we have great leadership. Some of the higher picks we've been able to acquire, they're contributing. The makeup's right, the people are right.

"We're a first-place club and holding our own with the depth of the prospects we were able to acquire in those drafts. I think everybody should feel good about that."

The Sox are hoping Colson Montgomery keeps the first-round mojo going.

A three-sport star out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana, the 19-year-old shortstop was the White Sox's top draft pick (No. 22 overall) Sunday night.

"I've said all along, if there's impact talent on the draft board the White Sox are going to be active in it," Shirley said. "We felt like this was the piece of the puzzle that was going to be a difference-maker for us. This kid comes with a lot of upside, a lot of significant talent."

On Monday's second round, the Sox selected another highly regarded prep infielder -- third baseman Wes Kath out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A left-handed bat like Montgomery, Kath hit .456 with 11 home runs and 21 RBI this season.

On Rounds 3-10, the White Sox drafted pitchers.

Right-hander Sean Burke from Maryland was the third-round pick, and Bradley lefty Brooks Gosswein, who prepped at Barrington High School, was the Sox's fourth-round choice.

The draft wraps up Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.