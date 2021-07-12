Sox select former Barrington pitcher Gosswein in fourth round
Updated 7/12/2021 3:11 PM
The White Sox went local in the fourth round of the MLB draft, selecting former Barrington High School pitcher Brooks Gosswein.
The Sox selected the 6-foot-2 left-handed pitcher with the 124th pick in the draft.
Gosswein has spent the last four years at Bradley University, compiling an 11-10 record in 49 appearances.
He recorded a career high 53 strikeouts this season in 52 2/3 innings.
Gosswein helped lead the Broncos to the 2017 MSL baseball title.
