Sox select former Barrington pitcher Gosswein in fourth round

    Barrington's Brooks Gosswein pitches during their game Monday at Prospect High School. Daily Herald, May 22, 2017

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 7/12/2021 3:11 PM

The White Sox went local in the fourth round of the MLB draft, selecting former Barrington High School pitcher Brooks Gosswein.

The Sox selected the 6-foot-2 left-handed pitcher with the 124th pick in the draft.

 

Gosswein has spent the last four years at Bradley University, compiling an 11-10 record in 49 appearances.

He recorded a career high 53 strikeouts this season in 52 2/3 innings.

Gosswein helped lead the Broncos to the 2017 MSL baseball title.

