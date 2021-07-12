Reports: Blackhawks trading Duncan Keith to Edmonton Oilers

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith accepts the trophy for MVP Monday in the Stanley Cup Final Game 6 at the United Center in Chicago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Blackhawks are trading star defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, according to multiple reports.

The Hawks are getting defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional 2021 third-round pick, according to ESPN.

The 37-year-old Keith has played all 1,192 of his regular-season NHL games with the Blackhawks.

He helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015.

He was named the league's best defenseman in 2009-10 and 2013-14.

Jones just finished his third season with the Oilers, recording 4 assists in 33 games.

The 24-year-old has 19 points in 93 NHL games.