White Sox's Anderson thrilled to be added to All-Star Game

Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, bottom, is out at second as Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson throws to first to complete the double play during an April 17 game in Boston. AP File Photo

In 2019, Tim Anderson won his first batting title.

Last season, he made his first trip to the playoffs.

Winning a World Series ring is the White Sox shortstop's ultimate goal, but Anderson checked off another box on his career highlight list Saturday.

When the American League team lines up for Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Anderson will be in uniform.

"It means a lot," he said. "For me to continue to show up at the ballpark every day to get better, to continue to work and not complain about anything, about any type of situation, I always kept my head down and kept pushing. It means a lot to finally get all-star under my belt.

"It doesn't stop here, I've got to continue to keep going and keep pushing and keep being the same me."

Anderson replaces Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who went on the injured list Friday due to MLB's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Earlier in the week, Correa said he was skipping the All-Star Game to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple's first child.

Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas had been pushing for Anderson to be an all-star, and it finally happened.

"I never got frustrated or upset about the situation," Anderson said. "I did talk to Frank Thomas, I appreciated him speaking out for me. But I always kept working, I always let my game do the talking, not really talk about things that are out of my control.

"All I can do is control the way I play and the way I go about my business. To finally be able to get in, it definitely means a lot and I'm excited and I'm going to go there with the same energy I have here, enjoy it. Not everybody gets to be all-stars so I'm very excited, proud, proud of this moment."

Anderson has heated up going into the break, and his .312 batting average ranked sixth in the AL heading into Saturday's play.

Last season, the 28-year-old infielder finished second in the league with a .322 average.

"For the third straight year, just to continue to keep growing as a player and as a person," Anderson said. "The numbers are there, the game is there. I don't really have to say much if you watch White Sox baseball every game, you know what I'm coming to the field to do and what I'm capable of doing.

"The grind is real. I put the work in. I continue to try to get better day in and day out and it don't stop. I have to keep pushing to be the best I can be."

Anderson joins White Sox starting pitchers Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodon and closer Liam Hendriks at the All-Star Game.