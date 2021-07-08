White Sox's Jimenez set to begin rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem Friday

Out since March 24, when he ruptured his left pectoral tendon trying to make a catch during a spring training game, White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez's comeback officially launched on June 14 when he was cleared to resume baseball activities.

Less than a month later, Jimenez is ready to take the next step.

The Sox announced the 24-year-old slugger will begin a rehabilitation assignment with high Class A Winston-Salem on Friday.

If the rehab goes well, Jimenez should be back in the White Sox's lineup at the end of the month.

Sox first baseman Jose Abreu kept in touch with Jimenez when he resumed baseball activities at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.

"Eloy is in very good shape, very good spirits, too," Abreu said through a translator. "I told him since the first day when he started his rehab process, 'Hey, just take one day at a time, don't try to rush. We need you, but what matters the most is for you to be really healthy.'

"He knows that. The path that he took has been a clear path. His mind is in the right place. Thank God everything has been working out pretty good. And we're happy, very happy with how his process is. We hope he's going to be with us pretty soon."

Jimenez, who is likely to spend most or all of his time at designated hitter when he returns, is hitting .276/.321/.527 with 45 home runs and 120 RBI in 177 games with the White Sox over the last two seasons.