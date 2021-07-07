White Sox activate Engel off injured list

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, left, celebrates with Danny Mendick after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago, Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Before Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Twins, outfielder Adam Engel was reinstated from the injured list.

Dealing with a hamstring injury since late in spring training, Engel is looking forward to a stretch of good health.

"It's been a weird journey," said Engel, who started in center field against Minnesota and was 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored. "I try not to be a guy who misses time. This year I've played in 10 games and we are almost halfway (through the season). It's been a different season all together.

"We are in first place and I'm back in a good place to help the team win. Just try to look past all that stuff and keep going."