White Sox activate Engel off injured list
Updated 7/7/2021 6:30 PM
Before Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Twins, outfielder Adam Engel was reinstated from the injured list.
Dealing with a hamstring injury since late in spring training, Engel is looking forward to a stretch of good health.
"It's been a weird journey," said Engel, who started in center field against Minnesota and was 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored. "I try not to be a guy who misses time. This year I've played in 10 games and we are almost halfway (through the season). It's been a different season all together.
"We are in first place and I'm back in a good place to help the team win. Just try to look past all that stuff and keep going."
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.