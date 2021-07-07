Hamilton's highlight catch gives Sox a lift

In the ninth inning of Tuesday night's win over the Twins, White Sox center fielder Billy Hamilton made a great diving catch at rainy, muddy Target Field.

"The difficulty of the catch kind of speaks for itself," Sox outfielder Adam Engel said. "That was a long run for him and for him to still leave his feet, that's gutsy, man. You can tell he's going all out for the guys and we appreciate that as teammates and that's why we love having Billy out there."

Hamilton robbed Minnesota's Max Kepler of extra bases with the leaping grab that left him wet and covered with mud.

"It was one of those plays where you think you have a chance and you just want to go out there and do what you can to make that play," Hamilton said.

"I think that's probably one of the top (catches). I think that's the top one, to be honest. I go out there and dive like I'm crazy. But it's something I was very, very happy about doing. I wanted to do whatever I can to make that play and keep people off base."