Chicago White Sox release veteran outfielder Eaton

When the White Sox brought Adam Eaton back in early December, they were hoping the right fielder would produce like he did in 2019.

Helping the Nationals win the World Series two years ago, Eaton hit .279/.365/.428 with 25 doubles, 7 triples, 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

The Sox were hoping Eaton would produce like he did for the Sox in 2015-16, when he combined for a .791 OPS.

As the all-star break approaches, the White Sox gave up hope and designated the 32-year-old outfielder for assignment Wednesday before playing the Twins at Target Field.

"Very difficult organizational decision," manager Tony La Russa said. "We looked at the playing time going forward, guys that are going to be healthy. Young guys that are playing and the opportunity now to give them at-bats to really evaluate how much they can help us this year.

"A veteran (sitting) around not playing, it kind of goes against why he was brought here. It's just the reality of the development of some of our young guys more than anything."

While dealing with hamstring issues for much of the first half of the season, Eaton hit .201/.298/.344 with 5 homers and 28 RBI in 58 games.

"I just know that he went to the post a bunch of times where he was less than 100%," La Russa said. "His career speaks for itself. He's had an outstanding career. He's got a big ring. A very difficult decision for the organization."

On Dec. 8, the White Sox signed Eaton to a one-year, $7 million contract. The deal included an $8.5 million club option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.