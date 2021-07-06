White Sox overcome loss of Grandal, snap 3-game losing streak

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Next week, Carlos Rodon is going to appear in his first All-Star Game.

The White Sox's rejuvenated left-hander showed why Tuesday night in his final start of the first half.

The Sox entered the game against the Twins riding a three-game losing streak and dealing with another key injury loss, this time catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Needing a spark, Rodon came through again.

In the White Sox's 4-1 win over Minnesota at Target Field, Rodon logged 6 innings and allowed 1 run on 7 hits. He had 8 strikeouts and didn't walk a batter.

"Carlos really showed up big," manager Tony La Russa said.

Heading into Tuesday's All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Rodon is 7-3 with a 2.31 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 89⅔ innings.

Not too shabby for a guy who missed most of the past four seasons recovering from shoulder and elbow surgeries.

"It's a special honor," said Rodon, who will be joined by fellow starter Lance Lynn and closer Liam Hendriks on the American League roster. "I've been through a lot. But there have been quite a few people who have helped along the way. I could not have done it without my family's support, my wife, my teammates. Some good defensive plays got me here.

"Durability's a big part of this game. Sometimes it's luck. I've been fortunate so far this season to stay healthy. You sprinkle that all together, you can be pretty good in this game."

Rodon has been that, and now the Sox are trying to fill another hole caused by injury.

Zack Collins moves up to the No. 1 catcher's spot in place of Grandal, and he wasted little time showing he can handle the promotion.

The White Sox had only 1 hit through 7 innings against Twins ace and it was off Collins' bat -- a 2-run single in the second inning.

In the eighth, Collins doubled off former White Sox closer Alex Colome and scored on Adam Eaton's single.

Hendriks pitched the final 2 innings for his 22nd save, and center fielder Billy Hamilton made a highlight catch in some heavy rain and mud in the ninth.

"In those conditions, I don't think I've seen a better one than that," La Russa said. "It was sensational. He always does something amazing for us."

Said Collins: "I thought he had no chance at that ball."

Injury report:

Catcher Yasmani Grandal is out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury, but outfielder Adam Engel and relief pitcher Aaron Bummer are both close to returning from hamstring injuries.

Engel is expected to be activated before Wednesday's game against the Twins. Bummer is making good progress but might not return until right after the all-star break.