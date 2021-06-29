White Sox give Robert green light to increase baseball activities

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert has been medically cleared to increase his level of baseball activities. Robert tore his right hip flexor running to first base on an infield single on May 2.

Injury news has been at the White Sox's forefront since spring training, and the reports figure to spill into July.

On Tuesday, they were mostly good.

Before playing the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, center fielder Luis Robert was medically cleared to increase his level of baseball activities at the Sox's training complex in Glendale, Arizona.

During a May 2 game against the Indians, Robert tore his right hip flexor running to first base on an infield single.

The White Sox estimate Robert could be cleared to go on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment in four weeks. If all goes well, he might be back with the White Sox in mid-August.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez (ruptured left pectoral tendon) was injured late in spring training and cleared to resume baseball activities on June 14. He could be ready for a rehab assignment in mid-July and return to the Sox by the first of August.

Jose Abreu was in the White Sox's starting lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday night. On Sunday, the first baseman was hit by a pitch on his left knee in the first of two games against the Mariners.

Abreu didn't play in the second game, and he got a needed break when Monday's game against the Twins was rained out.

The Sox have been cautious with Abreu, who survived a collision with the Royals' Hunter Dozier on May 14 and a left-ankle injury two days later.

Before being cleared to play against Minnesota on Tuesday, Abreu had to pass some tests.

"It really came down to could he run without limping," manager Tony La Russa said. "We all went out and watched him and (trainer James) Kruk put him through some paces, left, right and he ran without a limp. So he says he's good to go. It's sore, but soreness is one thing and injury's another one."

Michael Kopech pitched a simulated game Monday and appears to be close to returning from a May 26 hamstring injury.

"Just from looking at him, I think the latest is all good," La Russa said. "I haven't heard officially yet, but the expectation is it's going to be a positive and we can start figuring out what's next, when he actually pitches in competition."

On the injured list with a strained right oblique since June 6, outfielder Billy Hamilton was reinstated Tuesday. The White Sox cleared a roster spot by optioning Luis Gonzalez to Class AAA Charlotte.

On the negative side, third baseman Yoan Moncada was not in the lineup against the Twins.

"His (right) shoulder's barking," La Russa said. "He wasn't going to play yesterday. I know he got some treatment and he's still not right, so just not going to push it."

Like Abreu, Moncada has been dealing with physical issues for much of the season. His throwing shoulder is sore, but not considered serious.

"He's had some issues with it already during the first half of the season," La Russa said. "He gets treated, he gets exercises. Might he play (Wednesday)? Maybe, but it would be nice to try to get it where he's not sore. I don't think there's any issue going on the IL."

Outfielder Jake Lamb did go on the injured list Tuesday, with a strained right quadriceps.

"Just running, moving, chasing balls down and he's been active on the bases," La Russa said. "When they did the MRI it was in there where you could see it was more than just a hang with it for two or three days. It's going to be at least a 10-day, but I don't think it's all that serious where it won't heal sooner than later."