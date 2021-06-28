Blackhawks hire firm to investigate sex assault allegations

The Blackhawks have hired an independent firm to investigate the sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich. The news came to light in an internal memo sent Monday by Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz.

The suit, brought by an unidentified Hawks player who said he and another player were assaulted in 2010, is seeking more than $150,000 in damages.

"Much has recently been said and written regarding the two lawsuits filed against the organization stemming from alleged events that occurred in 2010," Wirtz wrote. "We want to reiterate to you that we take the allegations described in these lawsuits very seriously. They in no way reflect this organization's culture or values."

Wirtz went on to say the review will be led by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm of Jenner & Block LLP. He said the firm has no previous ties to the Hawks and that the organization will make no further comments until the review is over.

Aldrich was convicted in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a high school student in 2013. He was sentenced to nine months in prison and five years of probation. The suit against the Hawks alleges that inaction by the team enabled Aldrich to go on to assault the student in Michigan.

According to a report by TSN, skills coach Paul Vincent told then-team president and CEO John McDonough, GM Stan Bowman, vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac, and mental skills coach James Gray about the incident. Vincent, the story said, wanted it reported to police but that it didn't occur.