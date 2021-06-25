White Sox open to making 'reasonable' trade for offensive help

With the nonwaiver trade deadline just over a month away, the White Sox are undoubtedly looking for help in the outfield and at second base. "They've been making phone calls and keeping staff abreast of possibilities and there's no doubt in our mind, and fans should understand that if there's something that's reasonable, they're going to try hard to make it happen," manager Tony La Russa says. Associated Press

With five outfielders (Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Adam Eaton, Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton) on the injured list and second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season with a torn hamstring, the White Sox are in obvious need of some offensive help.

The nonwaiver trade deadline is just over a month away, but Sox general manager Rick Hahn is likely looking to deal before the end of July.

"They've been making phone calls and keeping staff abreast of possibilities and there's no doubt in our mind, and fans should understand that if there's something that's reasonable, they're going to try hard to make it happen," manager Tony La Russa said. "The end of next month is not as appealing as it would be right now to get help. If there's something that makes sense, they're going to try to make it happen. All of us in uniform and I think our fans should agree, it's got to be something that's reasonable. The fact that they're trying means a lot to everybody in this clubhouse."