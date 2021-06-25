White Sox fall flat in front of first packed crowd since 2019

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn looks to the field during the fifth inning on Friday night. Playing in front of a crowd of 32,189 Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox lost to the Mariners 9-3. Associated Press

After a disappointing 1-5 road trip at Houston and Pittsburgh, the White Sox had a day off Thursday and were fired up to be back at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night.

Not only did they come in with the best home record (27-12) in the American League, the crowd capacity was raised to 100% for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

"I think everybody's thankful and grateful for coming to the ballpark," Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said. "We're grateful to have the fans in the stands, just be able to get back to that regular connection that we usually have. I think we're definitely making a step toward that. It's going to loud tonight, it's going to be fun, it's going to be exciting and of course it's a Friday night on the South Side. It doesn't get anymore exciting than that."

A crowd of 32,189 turned out for the first of three games against the Mariners. Even if noise was piped in like last season, when the COVID-19 pandemic left all seats empty, the mood still would have been somber.

Still scuffling with the bats like they did on the road, the White Sox fell to Seattle 9-3.

"It was a struggle," manager Tony La Russa said. "The game was a struggle."

The month of June has been a major struggle for Jose Abreu, who went 0-for-3 in the loss, dropping his average to .239.

For the month, the American League's reigning MVP is batting .173 with 1 home run and 7 RBI.

Abreu doesn't look anywhere near 100% healthy, something La Russa plans to address with the first baseman.

"He's so hard-nosed about playing whenever he's sore," La Russa said. "It seems to me he's dealing with some pain issues he wants to play through. We're going to talk to him about it. Do the right thing by him, that's for sure."

Third baseman Yoan Moncada is also an injury concern after he rolled his ankle late in the game.

"Hope for the best," La Russa said. "You've got to check it in the morning."

Carlos Rodon came into the game having allowed just 3 earned runs in 19 innings over his last three starts. The Sox's left-hander labored against the Mariners, giving up 3 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks to go with 8 strikeouts.

"They worked deep counts, fouled off pitches," said Rodon, who threw 104 pitches. "They made it tough to put them away. They battled."